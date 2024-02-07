TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES sees gains in trading today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1081.9 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1161.95, while the lowest price was ₹1071. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹45,889.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, while the 52-week low is ₹1080. The BSE volume for Tata Technologies was 450,663 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.84%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-4.23%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the stock price is ₹1131.2. There has been a 4.56% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 49.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading for TATA TECHNOLOGIES on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 450,663. The closing price of the shares was ₹1,081.9.
