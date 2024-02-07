Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 4.56 %. The stock closed at 1081.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1131.2 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at 1081.9 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 1161.95, while the lowest price was 1071. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 45,889.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, while the 52-week low is 1080. The BSE volume for Tata Technologies was 450,663 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.84%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-4.23%
1 Year-99999.99%
07 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1131.2, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹1081.9

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the stock price is 1131.2. There has been a 4.56% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 49.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

07 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1081.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TATA TECHNOLOGIES on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 450,663. The closing price of the shares was 1,081.9.

