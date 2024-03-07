TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Dips in Trading Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 1075.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1069.3 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1075.45 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1076. The high was ₹1077 and the low was ₹1058. The market capitalization stands at ₹43,378.14 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1400 and ₹1034 respectively. The BSE volume was 102,987 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Mar 2024, 09:00:48 AM IST
07 Mar 2024, 08:02:33 AM IST
