TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Dips in Trading Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1075.45 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1076. The high was ₹1077 and the low was ₹1058. The market capitalization stands at ₹43,378.14 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1400 and ₹1034 respectively. The BSE volume was 102,987 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is ₹1069.3, with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -6.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 102,987 shares with a closing price of ₹1075.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
