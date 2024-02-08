Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES stocks plummet as investors react negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 1131.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1114.05 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies had an open price of 1151.85 and a close price of 1131.2. The stock had a high of 1151.85 and a low of 1109.35. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 45193.5 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400 and the 52-week low is 1071. The BSE volume for the stock was 152122 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.22%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-5.61%
1 Year-99999.99%
08 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1114.05, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹1131.2

The current price of Tata Technologies stock is 1114.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.15, showing a decline in the stock price.

08 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1131.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 152,122 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,131.2.

