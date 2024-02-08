TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES stocks plummet as investors react negatively

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies had an open price of ₹1151.85 and a close price of ₹1131.2. The stock had a high of ₹1151.85 and a low of ₹1109.35. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 45193.5 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400 and the 52-week low is ₹1071. The BSE volume for the stock was 152122 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.