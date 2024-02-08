TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES stocks plummet as investors react negatively

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies had an open price of ₹1151.85 and a close price of ₹1131.2. The stock had a high of ₹1151.85 and a low of ₹1109.35. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 45193.5 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400 and the 52-week low is ₹1071. The BSE volume for the stock was 152122 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.22%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-5.61%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current price of Tata Technologies stock is ₹1114.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.15, showing a decline in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 152,122 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,131.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!