TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1171.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1171.55 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies opened at 1172.25 and closed at 1171.4. The stock reached a high of 1179.4 and a low of 1170.05 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 47526.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, while the 52-week low is 1151. The BSE volume for Tata Technologies was 128,441 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1171.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 128,441 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1171.4.

