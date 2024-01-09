TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES sees upward movement in trading

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at ₹1175 and closed at ₹1171.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1178.15, while the lowest was ₹1168.6. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is currently at ₹47499.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, and the 52-week low is ₹1151. The BSE volume for Tata Technologies' shares was 110552.
The current price of Tata Technologies stock is ₹1173.15 with a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
Tata Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1172.1 and a high of ₹1178.65 today.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.76%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-0.73%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 110,552 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1,171.55.
