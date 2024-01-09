TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES sees upward movement in trading

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at ₹1175 and closed at ₹1171.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1178.15, while the lowest was ₹1168.6. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is currently at ₹47499.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, and the 52-week low is ₹1151. The BSE volume for Tata Technologies' shares was 110552.

