TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES sees upward movement in trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 1170.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1173.15 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at 1175 and closed at 1171.55. The highest price reached during the day was 1178.15, while the lowest was 1168.6. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is currently at 47499.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, and the 52-week low is 1151. The BSE volume for Tata Technologies' shares was 110552.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1173.15, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1170.9

The current price of Tata Technologies stock is 1173.15 with a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Tata Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Technologies stock reached a low of 1172.1 and a high of 1178.65 today.

09 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1173, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1170.9

The current price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is 1173. There has been a percent change of 0.18, which indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, showing a positive movement in the stock price by 2.1.

09 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.76%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-0.73%
1 Year-99999.99%
09 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1178.65, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1170.9

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the stock price is 1178.65 with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 7.75. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

09 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1171.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 110,552 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,171.55.

