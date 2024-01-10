TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹1167.7 and closed at ₹1166.65. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1170 and the lowest was ₹1155.7. The market capitalization of TATA TECHNOLOGIES is ₹47124.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400 and the 52-week low is ₹1151. The BSE volume for the day was 43091 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|239.85
|-2.3
|-0.95
|278.2
|204.65
|152383.52
|Mankind Pharma
|2097.55
|47.15
|2.3
|2175.4
|1240.75
|84025.43
|Tata Technologies
|1160.9
|-5.75
|-0.49
|1400.0
|1151.0
|47094.06
|JSW Infrastructure
|213.25
|-4.4
|-2.02
|247.4
|141.75
|44782.53
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|101.9
|-1.4
|-1.36
|123.37
|49.99
|23280.07
TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock currently has a price of ₹1160.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -5.7, suggesting a decrease of 5.7 units.
The Tata Technologies stock had a low price of ₹1155.7 and a high price of ₹1170 on the current day.
On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 43,091. The closing price of the shares was ₹1166.65.
