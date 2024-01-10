Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:32 PM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 1166.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1160.95 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at 1167.7 and closed at 1166.65. The highest price recorded during the day was 1170 and the lowest was 1155.7. The market capitalization of TATA TECHNOLOGIES is 47124.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400 and the 52-week low is 1151. The BSE volume for the day was 43091 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 12:32 PM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services239.85-2.3-0.95278.2204.65152383.52
Mankind Pharma2097.5547.152.32175.41240.7584025.43
Tata Technologies1160.9-5.75-0.491400.01151.047094.06
JSW Infrastructure213.25-4.4-2.02247.4141.7544782.53
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency101.9-1.4-1.36123.3749.9923280.07
10 Jan 2024, 12:21 PM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price NSE Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1160.95, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1166.65

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock currently has a price of 1160.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -5.7, suggesting a decrease of 5.7 units.

10 Jan 2024, 12:16 PM IST Tata Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Technologies stock had a low price of 1155.7 and a high price of 1170 on the current day.

10 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1166.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 43,091. The closing price of the shares was 1166.65.

