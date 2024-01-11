Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 1166.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1163.3 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at 1167.7 and closed at 1166.65. The stock reached a high of 1170 and a low of 1155.7. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 47191.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400 and the 52-week low is 1151. The BSE volume for the stock was 59128 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1166.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 59,128. The closing price for the stock on that day was 1166.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.