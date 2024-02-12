Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 1130.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1123.95 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at 1113.65 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 1154 and a low of 1098.95. The market capitalization of the company is 45868.94 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1400 and the 52-week low is 1071. The BSE volume for Tata Technologies was 119646 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1123.95, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹1130.7

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at 1123.95 with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -6.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.91%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-4.22%
1 Year-99999.99%
12 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1130.7, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹1113

The current price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is 1130.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.59, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 17.7, suggesting a positive movement.

12 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1113 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 119,646. The closing price for the stock was 1,113.

