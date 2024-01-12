Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 1159.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1182.1 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies had an opening price of 1166.75 and a closing price of 1163.3. The stock had a high of 1169.55 and a low of 1158. The market capitalization of the company is 47053.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, while the 52-week low is 1151. The stock had a trading volume of 120,614 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1182.1, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹1159.9

The stock price of Tata Technologies is currently at 1182.1, with a percent change of 1.91% and a net change of 22.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.91% or 22.2. This information provides an overview of the recent performance of Tata Technologies' stock in the market.

12 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Tata Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Technologies stock had a low price of 1160.8 and a high price of 1185 on the current day.

12 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1171, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1159.9

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that its price is 1171 with a percent change of 0.96. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.1, which means that the stock price has increased by 11.1 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

12 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.0%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-1.74%
1 Year-99999.99%
12 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1165, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1159.9

The current data for Tata Technologies stock shows that the price is 1165. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.1, which means the stock has increased by 5.1 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive change in value.

12 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1163.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies had a volume of 120,614 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1163.3.

