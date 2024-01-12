TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Soars in Today's Trading Session

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies had an opening price of ₹1166.75 and a closing price of ₹1163.3. The stock had a high of ₹1169.55 and a low of ₹1158. The market capitalization of the company is ₹47053.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, while the 52-week low is ₹1151. The stock had a trading volume of 120,614 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.