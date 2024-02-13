Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock slumps in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 1110.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1097.95 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at 1135 and closed at 1130.7. The stock had a high of 1137.35 and a low of 1106.65. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 45047.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400 and the 52-week low is 1071. The BSE volume for the stock was 113232 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:23 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1097.95, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹1110.45

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the stock price is 1097.95. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.5, which means that the stock price has decreased by 12.5.

13 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Technologies stock reached a low price of 1085 and a high price of 1119.

13 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1093.2, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹1110.45

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is 1093.2, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -17.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.55% and the actual change in price is a decrease of 17.25.

13 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.65%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-5.91%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1110.45, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹1130.7

The current data shows that Tata Technologies stock is priced at 1110.45. It has experienced a decrease of -1.79% in percentage change and a net change of -20.25. This suggests that the stock has seen a decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1130.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Tata Technologies on the BSE was 113,232 shares. The closing price of the shares was 1130.7.

