TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock slumps in trading today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1135 and closed at ₹1130.7. The stock had a high of ₹1137.35 and a low of ₹1106.65. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹45047.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400 and the 52-week low is ₹1071. The BSE volume for the stock was 113232 shares.
The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the stock price is ₹1097.95. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.5, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹12.5.
Tata Technologies stock reached a low price of ₹1085 and a high price of ₹1119.
The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is ₹1093.2, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -17.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.55% and the actual change in price is a decrease of ₹17.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.65%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-5.91%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data shows that Tata Technologies stock is priced at ₹1110.45. It has experienced a decrease of -1.79% in percentage change and a net change of -20.25. This suggests that the stock has seen a decline in value.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Tata Technologies on the BSE was 113,232 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹1130.7.
