TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1110.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1104.2 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies had an opening price of 1119 and a closing price of 1110.45. The stock had a high of 1119 and a low of 1085. The market capitalization of the company is 44,793.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, while the 52-week low is 1071. On the BSE, there were 95,676 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1110.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TATA TECHNOLOGIES had a volume of 95,676 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,110.45.

