TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1243.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1246 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at 1271.3 and closed at 1250.95. The stock had a high of 1276.25 and a low of 1240.1 during the trading session. The company has a market capitalization of 50426.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400 and the 52-week low is 1151. The BSE volume for the stock was 281,144 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Tata Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Technologies stock today was 1245, while the high price was 1258.7.

15 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price NSE Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1246, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1243.05

The current price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is 1246. There has been a 0.24% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.95.

15 Dec 2023, 09:22 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1249.95, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1243.05

The current stock price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES is 1249.95 with a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 6.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Based on this data, it can be inferred that TATA TECHNOLOGIES' stock has experienced a small upward trend.

15 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1250.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 281,144 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1250.95.

