TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 1107.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1112.8 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at 1098.9 and closed at 1104.2. The stock had a high of 1119.35 and a low of 1089.5. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 44919.68 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400 and the 52-week low is 1071. The BSE volume for the stock was 28131 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1112.8, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1107.3

The current data for Tata Technologies stock shows that the price is 1112.8. There has been a 0.5 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 5.5.

15 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.64%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-6.22%
1 Year-99999.99%
15 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1116.6, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹1107.3

The current stock price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES is 1116.6 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 9.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.84% from its previous price and has gained 9.3 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively in the market.

15 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1104.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,131. The closing price for the stock was 1,104.2.

