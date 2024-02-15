TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies sees positive trading day

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1098.9 and closed at ₹1104.2. The stock had a high of ₹1119.35 and a low of ₹1089.5. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹44919.68 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400 and the 52-week low is ₹1071. The BSE volume for the stock was 28131 shares.
The current data for Tata Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹1112.8. There has been a 0.5 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 5.5.
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-0.64%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
YTD
-6.22%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current stock price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES is ₹1116.6 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 9.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.84% from its previous price and has gained 9.3 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively in the market.
On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,131. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,104.2.
