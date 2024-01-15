TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES sees gains in trading today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at ₹1165 and closed at ₹1159.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1200 and a low of ₹1160.8. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹47,378.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, while the 52-week low is ₹1151. The BSE volume for the stock was 345,968 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.