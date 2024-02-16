TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Soars on Positive Trading Day

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA Technologies' stock opened at ₹1114.35 and closed at ₹1107.3 on the last day. The highest price of the day was ₹1120 and the lowest was ₹1105. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44,935.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1400 and the 52-week low is ₹1071. The BSE volume for the day was 90,127 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.61%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-6.19%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current stock price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES is ₹1113.85. The stock has experienced a 0.56% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 6.15.
On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 90,127. The closing price of the shares was ₹1107.3.
