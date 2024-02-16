Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 1107.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1113.85 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA Technologies' stock opened at 1114.35 and closed at 1107.3 on the last day. The highest price of the day was 1120 and the lowest was 1105. The market capitalization of the company is 44,935.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1400 and the 52-week low is 1071. The BSE volume for the day was 90,127 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.61%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-6.19%
1 Year-99999.99%
16 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1113.85, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1107.7

The current stock price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES is 1113.85. The stock has experienced a 0.56% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 6.15.

16 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1107.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 90,127. The closing price of the shares was 1107.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!