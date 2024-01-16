Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES stocks hit a downward trend

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 1171.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1166.9 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at 1181 and closed at 1167.9 on the last day. The high for the day was 1185 and the low was 1169. The market capitalization is 47,542.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400 and the 52-week low is 1151. The BSE volume for the day was 126,844 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1166.9, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1171.95

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is 1166.9, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -5.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

16 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1170, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1171.95

The current data of TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is 1170 with a percent change of -0.17. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.17% compared to the previous day. The net change is -1.95, indicating a decrease of 1.95 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

16 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1167.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies on the BSE had a volume of 126,844 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1167.9.

