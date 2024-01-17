Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1171.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1162.9 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at 1172 and closed at 1171.95. The highest price reached during the day was 1172.75, while the lowest price was 1160. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is currently 47175.19 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, and the 52-week low is 1151. The BSE volume for the day was 135359 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1171.95 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 135,359 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1171.95.

