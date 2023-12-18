Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 1242.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1233 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies opened at 1257.95 and closed at 1243.05. The high for the day was 1258.7, while the low was 1239.45. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 50394.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, and the 52-week low is 1151. The BSE volume for the day was 77098 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Tata Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Technologies stock reached a low of 1226 and a high of 1250 today.

18 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1233, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹1242.25

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is 1233. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.25, suggesting a decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

18 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.16%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
18 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1242.25, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1243.05

The current price of Tata Technologies stock is 1242.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change is -0.8, indicating a slight decrease in value.

18 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1243.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TATA TECHNOLOGIES on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 77,098. The closing price for the stock was 1243.05.

