Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies stock plunges as investors react to negative news

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 1162.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1156.8 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Tata Technologies was 1160, and the close price was 1162.9. The stock reached a high of 1166.4 and a low of 1154.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 46927.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1400 and 1151, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44,626 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1156.8, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1162.9

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is 1156.8. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -6.1, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.1 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

18 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1162.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 44,626. The closing price of the stock was 1162.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.