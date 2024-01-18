TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies stock plunges as investors react to negative news

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Tata Technologies was ₹1160, and the close price was ₹1162.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1166.4 and a low of ₹1154.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹46927.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1400 and ₹1151, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44,626 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is ₹1156.8. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -6.1, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.1 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 44,626. The closing price of the stock was ₹1162.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!