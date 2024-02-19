Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 1107.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1105.55 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' open price was 1113.85, closing at 1107.7. The stock's high was 1113.85 and low was 1101.35. The market capitalization stood at 44,848.68 crore. The 52-week high was 1400 and the low was 1071. The BSE volume for the day was 82,281 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1107.7 on last trading day

On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES had a trading volume of 82,281 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1107.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!