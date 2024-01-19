Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 1150.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1158.45 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies opened at 1155.25 and closed at 1156.8. The stock reached a high of 1161.1 and a low of 1130. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 46645.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, while the 52-week low is 1151. The stock had a BSE volume of 130181 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1158.45, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹1150.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES is 1158.45 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 8.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.72% or 8.3 points.

19 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1156.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, a total of 130,181 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock stood at 1156.8.

