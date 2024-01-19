TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES sees stock gains today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1155.25 and closed at ₹1156.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1161.1 and a low of ₹1130. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹46645.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, while the 52-week low is ₹1151. The stock had a BSE volume of 130181 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES is ₹1158.45 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 8.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.72% or 8.3 points.
