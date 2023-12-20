Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 1229.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1241.9 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Tata Technologies saw an open price of 1230.05 and a close price of 1229.7. The stock reached a high of 1259.65 and a low of 1225. The market capitalization for Tata Technologies is currently at 50379.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, while the 52-week low is 1151. The total BSE volume for the day was 358193 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1229.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies had a volume of 358,193 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1229.7.

