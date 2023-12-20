TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Tata Technologies saw an open price of ₹1230.05 and a close price of ₹1229.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1259.65 and a low of ₹1225. The market capitalization for Tata Technologies is currently at ₹50379.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, while the 52-week low is ₹1151. The total BSE volume for the day was 358193 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.