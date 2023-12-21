TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock plummets in today's trading

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at ₹1246.4 and closed at ₹1241.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1250.6 and a low of ₹1185.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹48672.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1400 and ₹1151 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Technologies was 369056 shares.
The low price of Tata Technologies stock today was ₹1165, while the high price was ₹1215.
The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is ₹1197.5. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of 2.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the stock price is ₹1167.95, with a percent change of -2.65 and a net change of -31.85. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.65% and has lost ₹31.85 in value.
On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 369,056. The closing price for the shares was ₹1241.9.
