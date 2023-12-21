Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 1199.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1197.5 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at 1246.4 and closed at 1241.9. The stock reached a high of 1250.6 and a low of 1185.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 48672.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1400 and 1151 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Technologies was 369056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST Tata Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Technologies stock today was 1165, while the high price was 1215.

21 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1197.5, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1199.8

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is 1197.5. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of 2.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

21 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.93%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
21 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1167.95, down -2.65% from yesterday's ₹1199.8

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the stock price is 1167.95, with a percent change of -2.65 and a net change of -31.85. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.65% and has lost 31.85 in value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1241.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 369,056. The closing price for the shares was 1241.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.