TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 1152.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1167.95 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at 1125 and closed at 1123.35. The high for the day was 1167.3 and the low was 1120. The market capitalization stood at 46737.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1400 and 1071 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 258858 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1167.95, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹1152.1

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at 1167.95, with a 1.38% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 15.85.

21 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1123.35 on last trading day

On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES had a trading volume of 258,858 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1123.35.

