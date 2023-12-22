TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES sees positive gains in trading today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at a price of ₹1167.95 and closed at ₹1199.8. The stock had a high of ₹1219.05 and a low of ₹1165. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹49053.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400 and the 52-week low is ₹1151. The BSE volume for the stock was 136098 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.