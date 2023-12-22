Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES sees positive gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 1199.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1209.2 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at a price of 1167.95 and closed at 1199.8. The stock had a high of 1219.05 and a low of 1165. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 49053.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400 and the 52-week low is 1151. The BSE volume for the stock was 136098 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1209.2, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹1199.8

The current stock price of Tata Technologies is 1209.2, with a net change of 9.4 and a percent change of 0.78. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% or 9.4 points.

22 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1199.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 136,098. The closing price for the stock was 1199.8.

