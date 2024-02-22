TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Rises in Today's Trading

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹1167.95 and closed at ₹1152.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1170 and the low was ₹1138.9. The market cap stood at ₹46897.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1400 and ₹1071 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 78743 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.