TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Rises in Today's Trading

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹1167.95 and closed at ₹1152.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1170 and the low was ₹1138.9. The market cap stood at ₹46897.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1400 and ₹1071 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 78743 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at ₹1163.85, with a net change of 7.8 and a percent change of 0.67. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 78,743. The closing price of the stock was ₹1152.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!