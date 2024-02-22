Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 1156.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1163.85 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at 1167.95 and closed at 1152.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1170 and the low was 1138.9. The market cap stood at 46897.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1400 and 1071 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 78743 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at 1163.85, with a net change of 7.8 and a percent change of 0.67. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1152.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 78,743. The closing price of the stock was 1152.1.

