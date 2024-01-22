TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Stock Soars in Trading Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1145 and closed at ₹1141.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1169 and a low of ₹1140.7. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹46820.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, and the 52-week low is ₹1130. The BSE volume for the stock was 119669 shares.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|246.45
|0.15
|0.06
|278.2
|204.65
|156576.69
|Mankind Pharma
|2160.35
|3.05
|0.14
|2260.0
|1240.75
|86541.12
|Tata Technologies
|1154.15
|12.95
|1.13
|1400.0
|1130.0
|46820.23
|JSW Infrastructure
|214.0
|2.05
|0.97
|247.4
|141.75
|44940.03
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|148.9
|13.5
|9.97
|135.4
|49.99
|34017.69
Tata Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Technologies stock had a low price of ₹1140.7 and a high price of ₹1169 for the current day.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1154.15, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹1141.2
As of the current data, the stock price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES is ₹1154.15. It has experienced a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 12.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
Tata Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Technologies stock reached a low price of ₹1140.7 and a high price of ₹1169.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.3%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-3.35%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1141.2 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 119,669 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,141.2.
