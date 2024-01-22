Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 1141.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1154.15 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at 1145 and closed at 1141.2. The stock reached a high of 1169 and a low of 1140.7. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 46820.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, and the 52-week low is 1130. The BSE volume for the stock was 119669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services246.450.150.06278.2204.65156576.69
Mankind Pharma2160.353.050.142260.01240.7586541.12
Tata Technologies1154.1512.951.131400.01130.046820.23
JSW Infrastructure214.02.050.97247.4141.7544940.03
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency148.913.59.97135.449.9934017.69
22 Jan 2024, 11:03 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1154.15, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹1141.2

As of the current data, the stock price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES is 1154.15. It has experienced a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 12.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

22 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.3%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-3.35%
1 Year-99999.99%
22 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1141.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 119,669 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,141.2.

