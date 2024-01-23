 TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies sees positive trading day | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies sees positive trading day

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1154.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1155.45 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price TodayPremium
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at 1160.75 and closed at 1154.15. The stock had a high of 1160.75 and a low of 1160.75. The market capitalization of the company is 47087.97 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1400 and the 52-week low is 1130. The stock had a volume of 686 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:41:30 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services242.95-3.5-1.42278.2204.65154353.04
Mankind Pharma2186.1517.10.792260.01240.7587574.64
Tata Technologies1148.95-5.2-0.451400.01130.046609.29
JSW Infrastructure210.5-3.5-1.64247.4141.7544205.03
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency152.73.82.55135.449.9934885.84
23 Jan 2024, 11:28:10 AM IST

Tata Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Technologies stock reached a low of 1150 and a high of 1163.45 during the current day's trading session.

23 Jan 2024, 11:15:18 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price NSE Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1155.45, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1154.15

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the stock price is 1155.45. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.3, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 10:44:34 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1154.75, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1154.15

The current stock price of Tata Technologies is 1154.75. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.6.

23 Jan 2024, 10:40:22 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services242.9-3.55-1.44278.2204.65154321.27
Mankind Pharma2192.423.351.082260.01240.7587825.01
Tata Technologies1154.0-0.15-0.011400.01130.046814.15
JSW Infrastructure210.65-3.35-1.57247.4141.7544236.53
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency152.153.252.18135.449.9934760.19
23 Jan 2024, 10:11:21 AM IST

Tata Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Technologies stock reached a low price of 1150.2 and a high price of 1163.45 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:00:08 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price NSE Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1156.9, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1154.15

As of the current data, the stock price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES is 1156.9. There has been a 0.24% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.75.

23 Jan 2024, 09:43:51 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.57%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-2.27%
1 Year-99999.99%
23 Jan 2024, 09:10:16 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1154.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 686 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1154.15.

