TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies sees positive trading day

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1160.75 and closed at ₹1154.15. The stock had a high of ₹1160.75 and a low of ₹1160.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹47087.97 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1400 and the 52-week low is ₹1130. The stock had a volume of 686 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|242.95
|-3.5
|-1.42
|278.2
|204.65
|154353.04
|Mankind Pharma
|2186.15
|17.1
|0.79
|2260.0
|1240.75
|87574.64
|Tata Technologies
|1148.95
|-5.2
|-0.45
|1400.0
|1130.0
|46609.29
|JSW Infrastructure
|210.5
|-3.5
|-1.64
|247.4
|141.75
|44205.03
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|152.7
|3.8
|2.55
|135.4
|49.99
|34885.84
Tata Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1150 and a high of ₹1163.45 during the current day's trading session.
The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the stock price is ₹1155.45. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.3, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
The current stock price of Tata Technologies is ₹1154.75. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.6.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|242.9
|-3.55
|-1.44
|278.2
|204.65
|154321.27
|Mankind Pharma
|2192.4
|23.35
|1.08
|2260.0
|1240.75
|87825.01
|Tata Technologies
|1154.0
|-0.15
|-0.01
|1400.0
|1130.0
|46814.15
|JSW Infrastructure
|210.65
|-3.35
|-1.57
|247.4
|141.75
|44236.53
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|152.15
|3.25
|2.18
|135.4
|49.99
|34760.19
The Tata Technologies stock reached a low price of ₹1150.2 and a high price of ₹1163.45 on the current day.
As of the current data, the stock price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES is ₹1156.9. There has been a 0.24% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.57%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-2.27%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 686 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1154.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!