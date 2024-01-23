TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies sees positive trading day

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1160.75 and closed at ₹1154.15. The stock had a high of ₹1160.75 and a low of ₹1160.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹47087.97 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1400 and the 52-week low is ₹1130. The stock had a volume of 686 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.