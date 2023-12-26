Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 1208.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1212 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at 1215 and closed at 1209.2. The stock had a high of 1221.4 and a low of 1205.2. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 49,041.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400 and the 52-week low is 1151. The BSE volume for the stock was 129,367 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1212, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1208.9

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at 1212 with a percent change of 0.26. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 3.1, indicating that the stock has increased by 3.1 points.

26 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.69%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1208.9, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1209.2

The current stock price of Tata Technologies is 1208.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.02% or -0.3 points. Overall, the stock has remained relatively stable.

26 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1209.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 129,367 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,209.2.

