TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Surges in Trading Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1215 and closed at ₹1209.2. The stock had a high of ₹1221.4 and a low of ₹1205.2. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹49,041.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400 and the 52-week low is ₹1151. The BSE volume for the stock was 129,367 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at ₹1212 with a percent change of 0.26. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 3.1, indicating that the stock has increased by 3.1 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.69%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current stock price of Tata Technologies is ₹1208.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.02% or -0.3 points. Overall, the stock has remained relatively stable.
On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 129,367 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,209.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!