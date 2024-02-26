Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES had an open price of 1160.15, a close price of 1156.75, a high of 1179, and a low of 1156.75. The market capitalization stood at 47081.89 crore. The 52-week high was 1400, and the 52-week low was 1071. The BSE volume for the day was 146936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1160.6, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1156.75

26 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1156.75 on last trading day

