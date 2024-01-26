Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1142.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1144.2 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies opened at 1145 and closed at 1142.95. The stock had a high of 1150 and a low of 1138. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 46,416.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, while the 52-week low is 1130. The BSE volume for the stock was 92,307 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.51%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-3.02%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Jan 2024, 09:25 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1144.2, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1142.95

The current price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is 1144.2, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 1.25.

26 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1142.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 92,307. The closing price for the shares was 1,142.95.

