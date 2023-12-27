Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 1202.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1212.55 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at 1210 and closed at 1208.9. The highest price reached during the day was 1217.5, while the lowest price was 1201. The company's market capitalization is 48,799.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, and the 52-week low is 1151. The BSE volume for the day was 143,677 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1212.55, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹1202.95

The current stock price of Tata Technologies is 1212.55. There has been a 0.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.6.

27 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1208.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 143,677. The closing price for the stock was 1208.9.

