TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies sees positive trading day

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at ₹1210 and closed at ₹1208.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1217.5, while the lowest price was ₹1201. The company's market capitalization is ₹48,799.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, and the 52-week low is ₹1151. The BSE volume for the day was 143,677 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Technologies is ₹1212.55. There has been a 0.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.6.
On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 143,677. The closing price for the stock was ₹1208.9.
