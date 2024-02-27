Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stocks Drop in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -5.32 %. The stock closed at 1160.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1098.8 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES had a stable day on the stock market, with the open, close, and high prices all at 1160.6. The low for the day was 1097. The market capitalization stands at 44,574.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, while the 52-week low is 1071. The BSE volume for the day was 338,302 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.19%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-6.9%
1 Year-99999.99%
27 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1098.8, down -5.32% from yesterday's ₹1160.6

The current price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is 1098.8 with a percent change of -5.32 and a net change of -61.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1160.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 338,302 shares with a closing price of 1160.6.

