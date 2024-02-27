TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stocks Drop in Trading Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES had a stable day on the stock market, with the open, close, and high prices all at ₹1160.6. The low for the day was ₹1097. The market capitalization stands at ₹44,574.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, while the 52-week low is ₹1071. The BSE volume for the day was 338,302 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.19%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-6.9%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is ₹1098.8 with a percent change of -5.32 and a net change of -61.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 338,302 shares with a closing price of ₹1160.6.
