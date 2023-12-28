TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies had an open price of ₹1205.25 and a close price of ₹1202.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1213.7 and a low of ₹1196.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹48649.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, while the 52-week low is ₹1151. The stock had a trading volume of 120455 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.