TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 1202.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1199.25 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies had an open price of 1205.25 and a close price of 1202.95. The stock reached a high of 1213.7 and a low of 1196.5. The market capitalization of the company is 48649.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, while the 52-week low is 1151. The stock had a trading volume of 120455 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1202.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies had a volume of 120,455 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1202.95 per share.

