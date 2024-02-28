TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹1108.7 and closed at ₹1098.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1110.35 and a low of ₹1074 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹43658.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1400, while the 52-week low was ₹1071. The BSE volume for TATA TECHNOLOGIES was 246,568 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.