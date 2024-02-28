Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -2.06 %. The stock closed at 1098.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1076.2 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at 1108.7 and closed at 1098.8. The stock reached a high of 1110.35 and a low of 1074 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 43658.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1400, while the 52-week low was 1071. The BSE volume for TATA TECHNOLOGIES was 246,568 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1098.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies recorded a volume of 246,568 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1098.8.

