TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 1199.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1176.65 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies had an open price of 1200.05 and a closing price of 1199.25. The stock had a high of 1201.5 and a low of 1168.6. The market capitalization of the company is 47,732.99 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1400 and the 52-week low is 1151. The BSE volume for the day was 123,468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1199.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 123,468 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,199.25.

