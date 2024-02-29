Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -2.8 %. The stock closed at 1076.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1046.1 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at 1076.2 on the last day with an open price of 1084.95. The stock reached a high of 1086.1 and a low of 1043.2 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at 42436.98 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 1400, while the 52-week low was 1071. The BSE volume for the day was 305971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live

On the last day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES had a trading volume of 305,971 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1076.2.

