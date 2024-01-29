 TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares rise in positive trading session | Mint
Mon Jan 29 2024 11:40:01
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares rise in positive trading session
LIVE UPDATES

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares rise in positive trading session

6 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 1144.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1144.9 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at 1145 and closed at 1142.95. The stock's highest price for the day was 1150, while the lowest price was 1138. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 46,416.59 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 1400 and a 52-week low of 1130. The BSE volume for the day was 92,307 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:29:47 AM IST

Tata Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Technologies stock had a low price of 1141.95 and a high price of 1163.45 for the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:09:45 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1144.9, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1144.2

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is 1144.9 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES.

29 Jan 2024, 10:51:51 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services245.05.12.13278.2204.65155655.46
Mankind Pharma2061.0529.351.442260.01240.7582563.28
Tata Technologies1145.751.550.141400.01130.046479.47
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency178.258.454.98169.849.9940722.99
JSW Infrastructure209.93.11.5247.4141.7544079.03
29 Jan 2024, 10:24:31 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1144, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1144.2

The current data for Tata Technologies stock shows that the price is 1144. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.2.

29 Jan 2024, 10:19:29 AM IST

Tata Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Technologies stock today was 1141.95, while the high price was 1163.45.

29 Jan 2024, 09:43:01 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1145.55, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1144.2

The current data for Tata Technologies stock shows that the price is 1145.55. There has been a 0.12 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.35, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

29 Jan 2024, 09:38:20 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.51%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-3.02%
1 Year-99999.99%
29 Jan 2024, 09:26:03 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1149.05, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1144.2

The current data for TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock shows that the price is 1149.05. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in value.

29 Jan 2024, 08:20:07 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price NSE Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1142.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Technologies had a trading volume of 92,307 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,142.95.

