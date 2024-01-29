TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares rise in positive trading session

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Technologies' stock opened at ₹1145 and closed at ₹1142.95. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹1150, while the lowest price was ₹1138. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹46,416.59 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1400 and a 52-week low of ₹1130. The BSE volume for the day was 92,307 shares.

