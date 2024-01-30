TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Stock Plummets in Trading

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Tata Technologies was ₹1162.5, while the close price was ₹1144.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1163.45 and a low of ₹1137.5. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹46,187.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, while the 52-week low is ₹1130. The BSE volume for the stock was 63,627 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Technologies is ₹1138.55. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.65 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.18%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-3.52%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is ₹1138.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.65 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies had a volume of 63,627 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹1,144.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!