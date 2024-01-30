Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 1144.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1138.55 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Tata Technologies was 1162.5, while the close price was 1144.2. The stock reached a high of 1163.45 and a low of 1137.5. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 46,187.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, while the 52-week low is 1130. The BSE volume for the stock was 63,627 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1138.55, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1144.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Technologies is 1138.55. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.65, suggesting a decrease of 5.65 in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.18%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-3.52%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1138.55, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1144.2

The current price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is 1138.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.65, suggesting a decrease of 5.65 in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1144.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies had a volume of 63,627 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 1,144.2.

