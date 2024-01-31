TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies opened at ₹1140 and closed at ₹1138.55. The stock had a high of ₹1144 and a low of ₹1118.45. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is ₹45503.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1400, while the 52-week low is ₹1130. The BSE volume for Tata Technologies was 69819 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Technologies stock shows that its price is ₹1112.45. There has been a percent change of -0.82, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -9.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹9.25 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the value of Tata Technologies stock.
The current stock price of Tata Technologies is ₹1113. There has been a 0.78% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -8.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|2057.35
|0.35
|0.02
|2260.0
|1240.75
|82415.06
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|181.25
|8.0
|4.62
|187.15
|49.99
|41408.37
|Tata Technologies
|1110.55
|-11.15
|-0.99
|1400.0
|1118.45
|45051.52
|JSW Infrastructure
|213.0
|0.1
|0.05
|247.4
|141.75
|44730.03
|Cello World Limited
|832.5
|-28.9
|-3.36
|920.45
|748.6
|17668.23
Today, Tata Technologies stock reached a low price of ₹1108.7 and a high price of ₹1125.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.82%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-5.02%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at ₹1118.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.35 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 69,819. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,138.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!