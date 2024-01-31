Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA Technologies Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1121.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1112.45 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Technologies opened at 1140 and closed at 1138.55. The stock had a high of 1144 and a low of 1118.45. The market capitalization of Tata Technologies is 45503.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1400, while the 52-week low is 1130. The BSE volume for Tata Technologies was 69819 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price NSE Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1112.45, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1121.7

The current data for Tata Technologies stock shows that its price is 1112.45. There has been a percent change of -0.82, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -9.25, suggesting a decrease of 9.25 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the value of Tata Technologies stock.

31 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1113, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1121.7

The current stock price of Tata Technologies is 1113. There has been a 0.78% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -8.7.

31 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma2057.350.350.022260.01240.7582415.06
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency181.258.04.62187.1549.9941408.37
Tata Technologies1110.55-11.15-0.991400.01118.4545051.52
JSW Infrastructure213.00.10.05247.4141.7544730.03
Cello World Limited832.5-28.9-3.36920.45748.617668.23
31 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Tata Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Technologies stock reached a low price of 1108.7 and a high price of 1125.

31 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.82%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-5.02%
1 Year-99999.99%
31 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1118.35, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1121.7

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock is currently priced at 1118.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.35, suggesting a decrease of 3.35 in the stock price.

31 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1138.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 69,819. The closing price for the stock was 1,138.55.

