TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TATA Technologies opened at ₹935 and closed slightly lower at ₹933.5, reaching a high of ₹942.75 and a low of ₹933.35 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹38,072 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1397.82 and a low of ₹930.65, with a trading volume of 82,518 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹885.0, 5.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹942.75 & ₹933.35 yesterday to end at ₹938.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend