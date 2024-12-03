TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹943.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹938.10. The stock reached a high of ₹957 and a low of ₹936.30 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹38,071.99 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹1,397.82 and a low of ₹930.65, with a trading volume of 49,713 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The share price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES has increased by 0.73%, currently trading at ₹955.95. However, over the past year, the price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares has decreased by 22.15%, also settling at ₹955.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.35%, reaching 24,367.50 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.59%
|3 Months
|-7.12%
|6 Months
|-8.23%
|YTD
|-19.48%
|1 Year
|-22.15%
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹885.0, 6.74% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹957 & ₹936.3 yesterday to end at ₹949. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.