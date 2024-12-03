Hello User
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:23 AM IST
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 938.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 949 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live Updates

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at 943.95 and closed slightly lower at 938.10. The stock reached a high of 957 and a low of 936.30 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 38,071.99 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 1,397.82 and a low of 930.65, with a trading volume of 49,713 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:23 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The share price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES has increased by 0.73%, currently trading at 955.95. However, over the past year, the price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares has decreased by 22.15%, also settling at 955.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.35%, reaching 24,367.50 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.59%
3 Months-7.12%
6 Months-8.23%
YTD-19.48%
1 Year-22.15%
03 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 885.0, 6.74% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1340.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell3333
03 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹938.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 957 & 936.3 yesterday to end at 949. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

