TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 949 per share. The stock is currently trading at 956.75 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live Updates

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TATA Technologies opened at 954.5 and closed slightly lower at 949. The stock reached a high of 973.1 and a low of 950.6. With a market capitalization of 38,487.8 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 1282.45, while the low is 930.65. A total of 118,894 shares were traded on the BSE, reflecting moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹949 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 973.1 & 950.6 yesterday to end at 956.75. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

