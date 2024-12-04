TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TATA Technologies opened at ₹954.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹949. The stock reached a high of ₹973.1 and a low of ₹950.6. With a market capitalization of ₹38,487.8 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1282.45, while the low is ₹930.65. A total of 118,894 shares were traded on the BSE, reflecting moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹973.1 & ₹950.6 yesterday to end at ₹956.75. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.