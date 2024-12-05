TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TATA Technologies opened at ₹961 and closed slightly lower at ₹956.75. The stock experienced a high of ₹968.55 and a low of ₹949. With a market capitalization of ₹38,796.11 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1282.45 and above its 52-week low of ₹930.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 144,169 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹885.0, 6.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹968.55 & ₹949 yesterday to end at ₹951.3. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.