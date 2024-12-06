TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Technologies opened at ₹952 and closed slightly lower at ₹951.3. The stock reached a high of ₹962.65 and a low of ₹950.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹38,611.53 crore, Tata Technologies has a 52-week high of ₹1,282.45 and a low of ₹930.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 46,980 shares for the day.
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The share price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES has increased by 0.20%, currently trading at ₹956.50. However, over the past year, the price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares has declined by 19.58%, also landing at ₹956.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.28%
|3 Months
|-10.75%
|6 Months
|-8.86%
|YTD
|-19.01%
|1 Year
|-19.58%
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹885.0, 7.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹962.65 & ₹950.85 yesterday to end at ₹954.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.