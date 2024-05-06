Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today Live Updates : TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares plunge in trading today

12 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -3.34 %. The stock closed at 1085.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1049.6 per share. Investors should monitor TATA TECHNOLOGIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price TodayPremium
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Stock Price Today

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today : TATA TECHNOLOGIES saw a positive trend on the last day with an open price of 1044.95 and a close price of 1085.9. The stock reached a high of 1055.05 and a low of 1032.95. The market capitalization stood at 42556.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1400 and the low was 1020. The BSE volume for the day was 75460 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:49:54 PM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 26.18% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of TATA TECHNOLOGIES until 1 PM is 26.18% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1056.8, showing a decrease of -2.68%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:35:13 PM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

TATA TECHNOLOGIES reached a high of 1058.15 and a low of 1045.15 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 1050.48 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11058.28Support 11045.28
Resistance 21064.72Support 21038.72
Resistance 31071.28Support 31032.28
06 May 2024, 01:03:53 PM IST

Tata Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Technologies stock's low price today was 1032.95, while the high price reached 1055.05.

06 May 2024, 12:52:10 PM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 20.81% higher than yesterday

The trading volume for TATA TECHNOLOGIES until 12 AM has increased by 20.81% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1046.9, showing a decrease of -3.59%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:39:47 PM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1050.05 and 1044.15 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1044.15 and selling near hourly resistance at 1050.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11050.48Support 11047.03
Resistance 21051.97Support 21045.07
Resistance 31053.93Support 31043.58
06 May 2024, 12:26:33 PM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TATA TECHNOLOGIES share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:25:31 PM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1079.18
10 Days1065.77
20 Days1080.81
50 Days1081.13
100 Days1125.95
300 Days1128.72
06 May 2024, 12:19:21 PM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price update :TATA TECHNOLOGIES trading at ₹1049.6, down -3.34% from yesterday's ₹1085.9

The current market price of TATA TECHNOLOGIES has broken the first support of 1071.93 & second support of 1057.07 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1038.13. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1038.13 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

06 May 2024, 11:50:43 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 29.72% higher than yesterday

As of 11 AM, TATA TECHNOLOGIES has seen a 29.72% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday. The stock is currently trading at 1049.95, showing a decrease of -3.31%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:41:51 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1049.4 and 1040.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1040.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1049.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11050.05Support 11044.15
Resistance 21052.7Support 21040.9
Resistance 31055.95Support 31038.25
06 May 2024, 11:20:04 AM IST

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price Live :TATA TECHNOLOGIES closed at ₹1085.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1055.05 & 1032.95 yesterday to end at 1085.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

